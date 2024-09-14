Fire breaks out near Clark mannequin factory

CLARK FREEPORT — A fire broke out near a mannequin factory on Friday night inside this Freeport.

According to the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), a fire broke out near the Magic Line Corporation mannequin factory around 8 p.m. at the Gil Puyat section of Clark Freeport.

A response team, led by PMGen Lina Sarmiento (Ret), vice president for Security Services of CDC and CDC Fire Marshal Jun Pamintuan responded to the emergency call.

The team coordinated with Cedric Bloc, general manager of the said mannequin and surfboard manufacturing company, along with 18 volunteer fire brigades.

The fire was reported under control by 10:30 p.m. with no injuries reported.