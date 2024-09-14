ENTER THE DRAGON: Zhu determined to dethrone Taduran

Somewhere in Shenzhen, a Chinese boxing prospect is punishing himself in training knowing the magnitude of the task at hand.

Scheduled to challenge International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran on 23 November in Jeju Island, Korea, Zhu Dianxing works out at the Jianzhi Pro Combat Academy six times a week.

According to VSP Promotions chief Robert Hill, the assembly line is “producing a lot of great fighters right now” and Zhu is one guy who is on the verge of stardom.

“He said that he will participate in this competition with ease,” Hill said.

Zhu holds a 14-1 record with 12 knockouts and is supremely confident heading into the scheduled 12-rounder with the Filipino punching machine at Maison Glad Jeju.

VSP Promotions, which is based in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), is holding the title fight with solid support being provided by Cocky Buffalo headed by Korean Sang Bum Kim.

Also working with the two outfits are Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy as well as MP Promotions boss Sean Gibbons, the well-connected American dealmaker.

Currently, Taduran is in the conditioning stage of his eight-week buildup for the first defense of the IBF 105-lb strap he had snatched from the hands of erstwhile unbeaten Japanese puncher Ginjiro Shigeoka last July in Otsu City, Japan.

In a week or so, he will commence the sparring stage of his training with lead trainer Carl Penalosa presiding over the sessions at the Elorde Sports Center.

The level of intensity will step up a notch by October as Taduran begins sparring thrice a week.

One of just two reigning Filipino world champions — the other being World Boxing Council minimumweight ruler Melvin Jerusalem--Taduran is looking forward to bigger fights in 2025.

“God willing, I will get the opportunity to fight the other champions in the division,” he said.

A prime target is Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, holder of the World Boxing Organization jewels.

But Taduran swears he is not looking past Zhu.

“I have a tough defense coming so I need to focus on this fight.”

Attitude-wise, Taduran is acting, sounding and looking every inch a winner.