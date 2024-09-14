DPWH acts on P91.6-M Arayat blunder

ARAYAT, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has moved to rectify a costly blunder in the P91.6-million slope protection project here.

In an update submitted to the Pampanga media, the DPWH has conducted an emergency sandbagging operation by the project contractor “to temporarily mitigate the impact of the damage and ensure the safety of surrounding households.”

A quick response team is situated in the area to ensure continuous monitoring and immediate action for any potential developments.

The DPWH also cited that the contractor, Eddmari Construction and Trading Corporation, has mobilized two backhoes, continuous delivery of broken concrete materials to prevent the whirlpool-like formation on the riverbank and delivery of sheet piles for further structural reinforcement.

The DPWH also said that a new design will be used that will replace the damaged structure, adding that the associated cost will be covered by the contractor.

The agency cited that they “remain fully committed to the timely completion of the restoration efforts and will continue to provide updates on significant progress.”