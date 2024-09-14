Digong gets probe free pass

It’s a matter of respect for a former leader of the nation.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not be held in contempt if he chooses not to testify in the house investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the anti-drug campaign under his administration, a House quad committee (Quadcom) leader said yesterday.

House Committee on Dangerous Drugs Chairperson Rep. Robert Ace Barbers emphasized during a forum that the committee will respect Duterte’s decision on the invitation.

“We will accord him the courtesy and respect,” said Barbers, but he stressed that other officials who refuse to comply with summonses may face penalties.

Duterte was invited to address allegations related to the August 2016 deaths of three convicted Chinese drug lords at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm. Inmates Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando Magdadaro have claimed that officials of the Duterte administration were involved in the killings.

Former prison warden, Corrections Senior Superintendent Gerardo Padilla, in a Quadcom hearing supported the testimony of Tan, who claimed that after the killings Padilla received a call from Duterte.

Padilla confirmed that he took the call and recognized Duterte’s voice, with the then president congratulating him and commenting on the brutality of the killing.

The Quadcom, which includes the Committees on Dangerous Drugs; Human Rights, Public Order and Safety; and Public Accounts, is investigating issues related to the extrajudicial killings (EJKs), Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), and illegal drugs.

“If the evidence implicates Duterte, he may be included in the committee’s final report, which will be forwarded to the appropriate agencies and courts for further review,” Barbers said.

“We believe it is within his right and we respect it,” he added on the possibility that Duterte may decline the House invitation.

However, Duterte’s former spokesperson, Harry Roque, was cited for contempt twice — for failing to attend one of the hearings and for not submitting documents relevant to the investigation.

“Roque cannot invoke his right to privacy because the people’s right to access information is higher in the hierarchy of rights,” Barbers said.

Duterte will be treated differently than Roque, but Barbers said this was not special treatment but a sign of respect, “in deference to his being the former president.”

An invitation was also extended to Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who was Duterte’s chief of police at the height of the drug war, but the senator is not compelled to attend House hearings due to inter-parliamentary courtesy.

Public interest in privacy

Barbers also defended the subpoena for Roque’s financial records, asserting that it was justified by public interest.

The legislator referred to an SC ruling that the public’s right to access information can override individual privacy rights.

“The right to public information that affects the national interest must prevail over the right to privacy in an inquiry in aid of legislation,” Barbers said.

He emphasized that the committee’s goal is to obtain answers from Roque, not to invade his privacy.

He also dismissed Roque’s accusation of damaging his family and reiterated the importance of preserving family values and maintaining focus on the investigation.

The committee had held Roque in contempt for his repeated refusal to submit documents related to the increase in his assets.

Roque had argued that the requested documents, which included his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth from 2016 to 2022, his wife’s income tax returns, medical certificates and other personal records, were irrelevant to the POGO investigation.

The committee sought documents related to property transactions and business dealings, including the deed of sale for a 1.8-hectare property in Parañaque City, which Roque claimed contributed to his increased wealth, and documents related to Biancham Inc. and its beneficial ownership.

Roque’s camp reportedly refused to accept an arrest warrant served by the authorities on Friday.

While Roque has denied involvement in illegal POGO operations, he has acknowledged providing legal counsel to Whirlwind Corporation, the owner of the land where a POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, was raided, revealing apparent criminal activities.

