DepEd seeks private sector support for key initiatives

The Department of Education (DepEd) urged its private sector partners to support its priority initiatives during the 2024 stakeholders’ forum held at the agency’s central office in Pasig City over the weekend.

DepEd also encouraged the private sector to assist in improving the country’s performance in the upcoming Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) next year.

During the forum, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Curriculum and Teaching Janir Datukan provided an overview of PISA, which is implemented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. He also outlined the general plans and activities in preparation for the assessment.

“We intend to provide them (teachers and learners) with the resources. So it’s going to be like a bar exam,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said during the Senate Committee on Finance deliberations on DepEd’s fiscal year 2025 budget proposal.

Aside from PISA, the forum served as a platform for DepEd and its partners to discuss possible improvements to the Senior High School Work Immersion Program to enhance the employability of senior high school learners.

DepEd also highlighted potential support for teachers’ professional development and career advancement, ensuring compliance with quality standards.

During the open forum, a majority of the 65 stakeholders in attendance expressed their support and sought clarifications on various initiatives.

“We appreciate your presence. We appreciate your help to the Department. And we look forward to further collaboration,” Angara said.