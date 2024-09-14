Comelec releases candidate qualifications for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Friday the qualifacations for national and local candidates expected to contest in 2025 midterm elections.

Earlier, Comelec said it is expecting at least half a million aspirants during the 2025 polls and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary polls.

Over 18,000 national and local posts will be up for grabs during the twin elections on 12 May, according to Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

To those running, here are the requirements:

Senatorial candidates:

• Natural-born citizen of the Philippines

• At least 35 years old on the day of election

• Can read and write

• Registered voter

• Resident of the Philippines for at least two years before election day

For members of the House of Representatives:

• At least 25 years of age on the day of election

• Can read and write

• Registered voter in the district where they intend to be elected, except for party-list representatives

• Resident of the district where they intend to be elected for at least one year prior to election day

For national positions, to be contested are 12 senatorial seats, 63 for party-lists, and 254 for congressional district representatives.

Local positions:

For Governor, Vice Governor, or Members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan:

• Citizens of the Philippines

• Registered voter in the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where he intends to be elected

• Resident of the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where he intends to be elected for at least one year immediately before election day

• Be able to read and write Filipino or other local languages ​​or dialects

• At least 23 years of age on election day

Mayor or Vice Mayor:

• Citizen of the Philippines

• Registered voter in the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where he intends to be elected

• Resident of the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where he intends to be elected for at least one year immediately before Election Day

• Be able to read and write Filipino or other local languages ​​or dialects

• At least 21 years of age on election day

Members of Sangguniang Panlungsod of highly urbanized cities or Sangguniang Pambayan:

• Citizens of the Philippines

• Registered voter in the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where they intend to be elected

• Resident of the barangay, municipality, city, or province, or district where he intends to be elected for at least one year immediately before Election Day

• Be able to read and write Filipino or other local languages ​​or dialects

• At least 18 years of age on election day

For the local offices, 82 seats will be available each for governors and vice governors, and 792 for provincial board members.

For city positions, there will be 149 seats each for mayors and vice mayors, and 1,682 seats for councilors.

At the municipal level, the available positions are 1,493 seats each for mayors and vice mayors, and 11,948 seats for councilors.

BARMM polls

Meanwhile, in the first BARMM Parliamentary Elections in 2025, the Women, Youth, and Settler Communities Representatives will be selected based on elections held in assemblies specially prepared by appropriately registered and accredited sectoral organizations.

But in 2028 and subsequent elections, they will be elected by a direct majority of votes for their respective sectors.

The Non-Moro Indigenous People (NMIPs), Representatives, ‘Ulama,’ and Traditional Leader Representatives will be chosen based on gatherings and conventions that will be held for the election in their respective sectors.

Qualifications:

District Representatives:

• Registered voter of the district in which candidate and resident there for at least one year before Election day.

Representatives of Women, Youth, Settler Communities, Traditional Leaders, and Ulama:

• Bona fide member sector they wish to represent

• Member of a sectoral organization registered and recognized by the Comelec

NMIP Representatives:

• Member of a sectoral organization registered and recognized by the Comelec

• Bona fide community member of the NMIP through consanguinity and knowledge of the culture of the community he represents;

• Recognized leader of the NMIP tribe of which he is a member

• Resident of the community for at least one year prior to election day

A total of 80 seats will be available in the Parliament, comprised of 40 party representatives, 32 district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives.

The filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) will be on 1 to 8 October, except for BARMM which will be held on 4 to 9 November.