COMELEC processes over 6M new voters

Over six million new voter registrations have been processed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) just weeks before the end of voting registration for next year’s polls.

Based on Comelec’s latest data, it has so far processed 6,131,834 new voters.

Of the figure, 3,153,433 are females, while 2,978,401 are males.

CALABARZON has the highest number of new registrants, reaching one million.

It was followed by Metro Manila with 794,855 new voters and Central Luzon with 691,627.

Meanwhile, Cordillera Administrative Region has the lowest number of new voters with 86,991.

The poll body, on the other hand, deactivated 5,371,376 voters due to their failure to vote for two consecutive elections.

A total of 4,212 voters were excluded per court order, 1,004 were failed to be validated, 33 were sentenced to suffer imprisonment, four loss Filipino citizenship, and one sentenced of having committed any crime involving disloyalty to the duly constituted government or any crime against national security.

This brought the total number of deactivated voters to 5,376,630.