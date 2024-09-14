CIDG, BIR seize P197M smuggled cigarettes

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (CIDG-AFCCU), in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), reported Saturday that they confiscated smuggled cigarettes valued at over P197 million in a series of operations conducted this week in Quezon City and Caloocan City.

The operations were carried out under the directive of PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, who called for intensified measures to suppress smuggling and the illegal trade of goods, which jeopardize the country’s economic stability.

Acting under the authority of BIR mission orders, CIDG-AFCCU operatives, in partnership with BIR personnel, initiated the raids to disrupt the illegal cigarette trade.

The first raid took place at a warehouse located at 61 Balingasa Street, Balintawak, Quezon City, with support from the Quezon City Police District and BIR officers. It resulted in the arrest of one Chinese and two Filipino nationals involved in the operation.

The raid led to the seizure of 1,729,248 packs of smuggled cigarettes, including brands such as FarStar, Mighty Red, Marlboro, Camel, and Milano, with an estimated market value of P184,275,000.

Later, around 11 p.m., another operation was conducted at a warehouse located at 163 F. Roxas Street, 6th Avenue, Grace Park West, Barangay 54, Caloocan City, where authorities confiscated 170 boxes of illicit cigarettes, including brands like Fortune, Camel and Modern Green, with an estimated value of P12,750,000.

All confiscated items were found without the required BIR tax stamps, affirming their smuggled status.

CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said the combined operations resulted in the seizure of over P197 million worth of illegal cigarettes. He hailed the operations as a significant victory in the fight against smuggling and tax evasion in the tobacco industry.

The confiscated items have been secured at the BIR main office for safekeeping, while the arrested individuals are in CIDG-AFCCU custody for processing and investigation.

The inventory and seizure were conducted by BIR revenue officers and witnessed by barangay officials to ensure transparency and compliance with legal procedures. The operations were also documented using alternative recording devices.

Charges for violations of the National Internal Revenue Code, particularly related to tax evasion, are being prepared against the suspects.

Francisco reiterated the commitment of the CIDG and BIR to dismantling smuggling networks.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s economy. We will not cease our efforts until these smuggling syndicates are brought to justice,” Francisco said.

with aljon eguia