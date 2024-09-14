Chavit Singson visits PDLs

14 September - Regional Director of the Jail Bureau, JCSupt. Clint Russell Tangeres, CESE, and Jail Warden JSupt. Warren Geronimo present a token to Chavit Singson, President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines and former Governor of Ilocos Sur, during his visit to the Persons Deprived of Liberty male dormitory at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology - Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City. In his speech, Singson pledged full support for the jail's healthcare system, addressing concerns that its lack of an in-house hospital forces inmates to be transferred to external facilities, raising security risks. Analy Labor











Copied