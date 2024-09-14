Chavit Singson pledges support

Chavit Singson, President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines and former Governor of Ilocos Sur, visited the Persons Deprived of Liberty male dormitory at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology – Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City, on Saturday, 14 September 2024. During his speech, Singson committed to fully supporting the jail's healthcare system, which lacks its own hospital and is forced to send inmates to outside hospitals, increasing security risks for both inmates and jail officers.











Copied