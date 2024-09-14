Chavit says PDLs need special legislative attention

Former League of Municipalities of the Philippines President Luis “Chavit” Singson, alongside his daughter, Congresswoman Richelle Singson of the Ako Ilocano Ako Partylist, brought a unique outreach initiative to Quezon City Jail in Payatas on Saturday.

The father-daughter duo treated inmates to hot meals through their “mobile kitchen” and provided medical care via a mobile hospital.

Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), along with their visiting family members, enjoyed a special meal of arroz caldo prepared by the mobile kitchen. The warm meal fostered a moment of togetherness as families sat and ate alongside the PDLs.

In addition to the meals, many inmates took advantage of free medical check-ups and consultations offered by doctors and healthcare workers brought in by the Singsons for the day’s medical mission.

The Quezon City Jail currently holds 4,200 detainees — far below its maximum capacity of 12,000, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. The inmates are serving sentences for various crimes.