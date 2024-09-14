Celebrating Old Navy's 10th Anniversary

Old Navy celebrates 10 years in the Philippines! Since 2014, the iconic American brand has been making style more accessible for Filipinos with its timeless, high-quality fashion.

To mark this milestone, Old Navy is offering a special treat for its loyal customers from 13 to 15 September. Shoppers can enjoy a buy one, get one deal on jeans and pants, plus up to 40% off on other items.

As an added bonus, customers can personalize their new denim with a free patch, featuring exclusive designs by artist Angelica So.

Known for its comfortable, stylish clothing, Old Navy has something for everyone—from straight-fit to wide-leg, boyfriend to carpenter jeans. The brand continues to cater to men, women, and kids alike.

Shoppers can find Old Navy at Bonifacio High Street and Shangri-La Plaza Mall, as well as the newly opened Ayala store, which marks the brand’s 10th anniversary in the Philippines.