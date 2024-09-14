Bulldogs get past Tamaraws, 62-60

National University (NU) pulled off a great escape all thanks to a jittery Far Eastern University (FEU) rookie crumbling under tremendous pressure from the foul line.

Janrey Pasaol missed three pressure-packed free throws in the last 1.1 seconds of the game that allowed the Bulldogs to complete a come-from- behind, 62-60, decision for their first win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PJ Palacielo, who had a mental lapse fouling Pasaol in the dying seconds, finished with nine points and six rebounds while Jake Figueroa had eight points for NU, which had a bad start after trailing by 17 in the first period.

Kenshin Padrones added eight points and pulled down 10 boards for the Bulldogs, who limited the Tamaraws to just five points in the final canto.

“We started flat. Then come into the third quarter, we started flat again. So, at least, luckily, the boys exerted effort coming into the fourth,” NU head coach Jeff Napa as his squad leveled its record to 1-1 following a close opening-day loss to De La Salle University last week.

“We relied on our defense, although we know FEU is FEU. So, we just relied on ourselves to get this win.”

The Bulldogs played without center Mo Diassana, who was ruled out for the season due to a knee injury he sustained in the opener.