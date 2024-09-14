Bong Go heads to Bacoor to assist victims of fire

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Bacoor City, Cavite, on 13 September to provide aid to fire victims. Go led the distribution of food packs, clothing, and essential items to 300 affected residents at Bacoor City Hall.

"Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," Go said.

"Ang gamit ay nabibili, pero ang buhay ay hindi," the senator added, urging the victims to prioritize health and safety during recovery.

The visit was part of a larger effort, with Go coordinating with local officials and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to offer financial assistance for housing reconstruction under the Integrated Shelter Assistance Program.