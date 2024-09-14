BoC, OTS seize undeclared currencies at NAIA 3

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 recently stopped passengers from carrying undeclared foreign currency in and out of the country.

On 12 September, security screening officer Weegie Vista discovered $80,000, roughly P4.4 million, during a final security checkpoint at NAIA 3. The money was found in the bag of an American national, a passenger on United Airlines flight UA184 bound for Guam.

Vista was performing an X-ray screening when he noticed an unusual image on the monitor. He called the attention of SSO Michelle Antipala, the baggage inspector, to conduct a physical inspection of the bag.

Bundles of cash were discovered inside. The OTS officers promptly coordinated with the Philippine National Police, which in turn contacted the BoC. The passenger was handed over to the Customs for proper processing.

OTS Administrator Undersecretary Crizaldo O. Nieves praised the officers for their vigilance in preventing the use of transportation systems for illegal activities.

“This discovery underscores the effectiveness of our security protocols and the diligence of our personnel. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the security of our airports and the traveling public,” Nieves said.

Meanwhile, on 11 September, an arriving Filipino passenger on Hong Kong Express flight UO 514 was charged the next day after currency images in his carry-on bag were detected by the BoC X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), alerting customs officials at the arrival area.

BoC-NAIA Assistant Deputy Collector for Passenger Services Mark Almase identified the passenger as John Ric Hilario, who failed to declare the currency after customs officials asked if he had anything to declare. He responded “nothing,” and also indicated “no” on the QR code declaration form.

During a physical inspection, two black plastic bags containing cash were found in Hilario’s body bag, and two more were concealed inside the liner of his carry-on luggage.

The foreign currency consisted of 635 1,000 HKD bills, six 100 HKD bills, and two 50 HKD bills, totaling 635,700 HKD, equivalent to $81,561.58.

The money was confiscated in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act Sections 117, 1404, and 1113, in line with BSP Circular 1146, s. 2022.

The passenger received Held Baggage Receipt 00100011463, and the confiscated currency was turned over to Jonathan Mesa of the Baggage Assistance Division for safekeeping.

Hilario was handed over to the Customs Enforcement and Security Service for further investigation and inquest, according to Almase.