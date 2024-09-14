Blazers crush Generals

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Lyceum vs JRU

2:30 p.m — Mapua vs Perpetual

College of Saint Benilde racked up its third straight victory after demolishing Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-55, in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Tony Ynot shone for the Blazers with 16 points and seven rebounds as they took the top spot of the leaderboard.

With a 59-48 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Saint Benilde pulled away for good with a 12-2 run, capped by a layup by Jose Eusebio with four minutes and 30 seconds left, to put the game in the bag.

The Blazers even led by as many as 23 points, 75-52, after Zenric Jarque converted a putback layup with 1:55 minutes left.

Saint Benilde head coach Charles Tiu said the squad prepared thoroughly for the Generals.

“We prepared well for this game and did some good defense. It’s a good win since they did beat us twice last year,” Tiu said.

“My message to them before the season started is I want to have a team that every game, somebody is stepping up. It’s part of our plans and that’s why we develop guys in the long offseason to be ready for this moment.”

Justine Sanchez dropped 14 points for the Blazers while Jhomel Ancheta had 10 points.

In the first game, defending champion San Beda University took down San Sebastian College, 85-75, for its second win.

Bryan Sajonia scored 26 points for the Red Lions, who now have a 2-1 record.