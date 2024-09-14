Australia PM hits back at Musk after 'fascists' quip

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hit back at Elon Musk on Saturday after the tech mogul called his government "fascists" for proposing laws that would fine social media giants for spreading misinformation.

Australia introduced a "combating misinformation" bill earlier this week, which includes sweeping powers to fine tech giants up to five percent of their annual turnover for breaching online safety obligations.

"Fascists," Musk posted Thursday on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

But Albanese fired back at Musk on Saturday, saying social media "has a social responsibility".

"If Mr Musk doesn't understand that, that says more about him than it does about my government," he told reporters Saturday.

The exchange between Musk and Australian officials is the latest in a long-running spat with the Australian government over social media regulation.