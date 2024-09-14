Amit raves about bowler’s 9-Ball success role

A precious tip from a former bowling champion played a pivotal role in Rubilen Amit’s success in the WPA Women’s World 9-Ball Championship last week.

Amit, 42, revealed that Biboy Rivera, who won the world tenpin crown in 2006 and the Asian Games gold in 2010, advised her to undergo strength and conditioning as part of her training regimen.

The 10-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist defeated Siming Chen of China, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2, 4-3, in the championship round in New Zealand.

“My friend Biboy told me that as we grow older, we take less time from the table or lane and try to build on our physical self. I have been going to the gym and swimming,” Amit said. “I added strength and conditioning in my training.”

The training paid off as Amit finally captured the title that eluded her in 2007 after losing to Chinese Pan Xiaoting.

Amit admitted she still couldn’t believe she had finally captured the title and became the second Filipino after Carlo Biado to capture both nine-ball and 10-ball titles.

“When I finally won the title, a lot of emotions came to me. Only when I hugged my opponent did I calm myself down,” Amit said.