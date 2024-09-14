Agri camp for youth offenders eyed by BuCor, DSWD

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), is planning to establish an agricultural camp for children in conflict with the law (CICL) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City.

During a recent meeting at the New Bilibid Prison headquarters in Muntinlupa City, the three agencies discussed a proposed usufruct agreement to facilitate the camp’s development. Usufruct is a legal right that allows one party to use and benefit from another party's property.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. led the meeting, where it was proposed to allocate 10 hectares for facilities and 140 hectares for a training farm. This initiative aims to rehabilitate CICLs by providing agricultural training, demonstrating the ongoing collaboration between BuCor and DSWD in creating effective rehabilitation programs.