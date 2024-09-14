Aboitiz makes TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 list

The Aboitiz Group has been named in TIME and Statista’s "World's Best Companies of 2024" ranking, alongside companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and BMW. This ranking evaluates firms based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance.

"As we undergo this transformation into a 'techglomerate,' we are fully committed to using technology and innovation not only to enhance business efficiency but also to make a lasting positive impact on our communities, the environment, and the nation," Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and CEO of Aboitiz Group said.

The Group noted that this honor reinforced its ongoing evolution into the Philippines’ first "techglomerate"—a pioneering strategy that leverages technology, innovation, and a startup culture to revolutionize its operations and amplify its impact.

The shift is part of the Group's strategy to adapt to the evolving business landscape by integrating digital solutions across its power, banking, food, infrastructure, and land development units.

Initiatives such as CarbonPH, a reforestation and watershed recovery project using technology for environmental benefits, reflect the Group's broader commitment to sustainability.

"Our transformation into a 'techglomerate' reinforces our commitment to being a force for good," added Aboitiz. "Through this tech-driven evolution, we are future-proofing our operations and unlocking new opportunities for growth, sustainability, and innovation. We believe that by integrating technology into every aspect of our business, we can enhance our impact on the communities we serve, create meaningful jobs, and support the country's digital economy."