A tale of two hearts and many paws: Zelyn and Cheese's daily act of love

Every morning, as the sun rises over BGC, a heartwarming ritual unfolds. Zelyn and Christine (affectionately known as "Cheese") embark on their daily mission of compassion, armed with bags of kibble and cans of food. As they walk, a parade of eager felines falls in line behind them, knowing that breakfast is about to be served. Since 2020, this dynamic duo has been nourishing not just the bellies, but also the spirits of the local stray cat population.

Their dedication goes beyond a simple feeding routine. Zelyn and Cheese ensure that every cat, from the seasoned street veterans to the newest "drop-offs," receives a hearty meal and a dose of love. Their kindness extends even to the strays around SM Aura, explaining the notably well-fed and healthy appearance of cats in the area. This labor of love, born from their deep attachment to their own feline companions, has become a beacon of hope for these often-overlooked members of our urban community.

Want to be part of this heartwarming story? Consider picking up an extra can or two of cat food during your next grocery run. Every little bit helps Zelyn and Cheese continue their soup kitchen for our furry friends. To contribute or learn more, reach out to Zelyn and Cheese at 0917-8916204. Together, we can make a difference, one purr at a time.