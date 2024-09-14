A mysterious locked-up chapel amidst a forest

The panoramic view from the wide windows of my suite at the Puebloastur Eco-Resort, Hotel & Wellness — a more-than-a-luxurious destination in itself — captured an idyllic pastoral tableau of fattened herds and flocks of Asturian breeds of cattle, horses and sheep, leisurely nibbling away on a lazy summer’s day.

Closer to home were genuine organic gardens and vegetable greenhouses, a small piggery and a tiny chicken farm, perhaps for home consumption. Abound everywhere were patches of varieties of flowers — both meticulously tended and abandoned to the wild.

At the end of a sloping, wider-than-a-well-transversed mountain path, situated on a bit of a clearing in the secluded forested area, lorded over by tall gigantic trees and shrubs reaching out for the sunlight, stood the restricted church of Iglesia de San Miguel de Cofiñu.

Relaxing by a nearby solitary wooden bench, which by now became a welcoming favorite refuge after exploring nature’s surroundings, we often wondered about the origins of the chapel, its interiors, its last celebration of the Mass — and our collective minds full of queries went on and on. After all, it awards itself an air of mystery, due to its speculative history.

In time, curiosity got the better of us. With the assistance of the property General Manager Eugenia Fernández de Caveda Perez, who herself was not familiar with the chapel, the search for the missing key was on. Would you believe it led to an old parishioner, who we understood, would seldom ever leave her home? We left her in her peace!