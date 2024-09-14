2024 Bar exam final day set

The Supreme Court will conduct the third and last day of the 2024 online Bar examinations on Sunday in 13 local testing centers (LTCs) nationwide.

However, it was not immediately clear how many of the more than 10,400 Bar examinees who attended the examinations on 8 and 11 September would proceed to the final tests.

The examinees will address Criminal Law in the morning, followed by Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises in the afternoon.

SC Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chairperson of the 2024 Bar examinations committee, said the first two days of the examinations were “smooth and successful.”

The other justices led by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and Associate Justice Lopez, visited LTCs nationwide and monitored the conduct of the examinations.

During the second day of the examinations last 11 September, Justice Lopez was at the 2024 Bar National Headquarters and LTC at the San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City before proceeding to the five other LTCs in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He first visited the University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City (UP-BGC) in Taguig City before proceeding to the University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) in Quezon City. He then visited the University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila; San Beda University in San Miguel, Manila; and Manila Adventist College in Pasay City before returning to the NHQ.

Meanwhile, Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa went to UP-BGC and UPD; Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan visited UP-BGC and SBU; and Justice Ricardo R. Rosario dropped by at the LTC in Pasay City.

Chief Justice Gesmundo and Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez visited the LTC in the Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City, where three pregnant women were among the Bar examinees.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen visited the LTC at Saint Louis University in Baguio City, where the oldest examinee, aged 78, took the tests.

Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier and Associate Justice Antonio T. Kho Jr. visited the LTC at University of San Jose-Recoletos, Basak Campus in Cebu City, while Associate Justice Japar B. Dimaampao dropped by at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez visited the LTC at the Central Philippine University LTC in Jaro, Iloilo City.