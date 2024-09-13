Zeus reigns; Zachary, Francis make JPGT finals

Zachary Villaroman and Francis Slavin made the last-gasp measure to ensure their spots in the finals as Zeus Sara completed his Boys’ 16-18 domination of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 7 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club Friday.

Villaroman and Slavin turned in 78 and 83, respectively to punch their tickets to the Match Play finals next month.

Sara culminated his brilliant run all week with a 72 for a final-round 72 to prevail.

“Anything can happen in golf and that’s exactly what happened today (Friday). Patrick (Tambalque) shot a 3-under card and if I didn’t shoot even-par, the scores would have been closer,” Sara said.

He still finished with a seven-stroke victory over Tambalque who, along with Mark Kobayashi, already made it to the Match Play finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Tambalque closed out with an impressive 69 but finished seven strokes behind the Davaoeño standout with a total of 299.

Villaroman, battling against nerves and erratic weather, produced a gutsy 78 to secure third place with a total of 324. Slavin, despite struggling with an 83, finished with 330, enough to clinch the final qualifying spot in the finals, which are scheduled to take place from 1-4 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Rafael Mañaol, who had kept himself in the finals race with a runner-up finish last week, fell short in his bid after shooting a 93, ending up instead at sixth place with a 345 behind Sebastian Sajuela, who pooled a 343 after and 86.

Villaroman and Slavin thus completed the roster for the upcoming Match Play Championship. The finals will feature the top talents from across the country, including junior golfers and emerging talents from various age categories.

The competition includes the top four players from each division in the Luzon series: 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18, as well as the top two players in each category from both the Visayas and Mindanao series.

In the younger divisions, other finalists from the seven-stage Luzon series include (8-9 division — Athena Serapio, Tyra Garingalao and Amiya Tablac (girls), Isonn Angheng, Zoji Edoc, Jesus Yambao and Michael Ray Hortel II (boys); (10-12 division) — Aerin Chan, Maurysse Abalos, Quincy Pilac and Georgina Handog, along with multi-series qualifier Kelsey Bernardino (girls), and Vito Sarines, Ryuji Suzuki, Jose Luis Espinosa and Javie Bautista (boys).

In 13-15 division, the finalists are Precious Zaragosa, Lisa Sarines, Mona Sarines Levonne Talion, and Alexie Gabi (multi-series) (girls), and Jose Carlos Taruc, John Paul Agustin, Jr., John Majgen Gomez and Matthias Espina (boys) and Armand Copok (multi-series).

Rafa Anciano, Lia Duque, Chloe Rada, Angelica Bañez and Necky Tortosa (multi-series) (girls), and Tambalque, Kobayashi, Villaroman, Slavin, and John Paul Oro (multi-series) (boys) make up the 16-18 final cast from the Luzon series.