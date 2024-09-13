Wharf Hotels announces rebrand of Marco Polo

Hospitality group Wharf Hotels, headquartered in Hong Kong, has announced a comprehensive rebrand of Marco Polo Hotels.

In a statement, Wharf Hotels said that the transformation will focus on addressing the evolving behavior of guests and the addition of numerous enhancements.

“We revisited our brand to ensure the rebranding and enhancements will better reflect the ethos of our namesake and address the increase of leisure travel in Asia Pacific. Today’s and tomorrow’s guests are looking for more than just a place to stay; they want inspiring experiences in the form of sights, sounds and tastes – both inside our hotels and out. What we set out to accomplish definitely showcases our commitment to creating a holistic guest experience and lasting value for our stakeholders,” Wharf Hotels president Thomas Salg said.

The brand’s new visual identity and color palette, starting with the Viva Magenta brand color, will be deployed in stages to consumer-facing marketing materials and hotel collateral throughout 2024 and into 2025. This marks the beginning of a much-awaited enhancement plan that includes the group’s first two rebranded properties — Prince Hotel, Hong Kong and Marco Polo Wuhan.

Changes are expected to be progressively introduced at the Marco Polo properties in the next few years including investments in the interiors.

Dining guests can expect activations around collaborations, special events and themed pursuits at the food and beverage venues throughout the group. Key to this pillar is the addition of Savvy — a modern day-to-night restaurant offering shared plates with a focus on Italian-inspired food and local specialties — to all the hotels.

In the rooms and suites, modern aesthetics and amenities, such as the Continental Club, center around comfort and convenience to complement restful stays. Marco Polo hotels are also well placed for hosting meetings and social celebrations with flexible and large spaces. Manifesting the brand’s commitment to health-conscious living and eco-friendly practices are biodegradable amenities, sustainable seafood sourcing, farm-to-table dining options, as well as energy and water efficient initiatives.

Marco Polo is located in the gateway cities of Beijing, Hong Kong, Jinjiang, Wuhan, Xiamen, Cebu and Manila.