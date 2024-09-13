WFH flexibility extended: CREATE MORE at work

The workplace landscape is changing once again, thanks to the recent congressional approval of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Bill.

This bill, touted as a top priority by the Legislative–Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), is set to redefine how businesses operate in the Philippines, particularly in the realm of work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.

As part of the key amendments under CREATE MORE, registered business enterprises (RBEs) may now be allowed up to 50 percent work-from-home arrangements, subject to the rules and regulations of their respective investment promotions agency (IPA).

This provision, tucked within Section 26 of the Senate’s version of the bill, not only offers companies greater flexibility but also reflects a broader shift in workplace norms that have been evolving since the pandemic began.