VS Cinema redefines entertainment with grand opening

The launch was attended by Ramos, VS Hotel Corporation Group general manager Dr. Mario Isic, Group sales manager Alex Labastilla, Victoria Sports Club and Cinema operations manager Hart Ocampo and Miss Victoria Sports 2024 and Miss World 2024 1st Princess Jasmine Omay (the hotel’s ambassadress). Pinoy music legend and PCSO director Imelda Papin also graced the affair.

In July 2024, Brillante Mendoza’s film Moro had its full-house private screening at VS Cinema, just days before it was streamed on Netflix. The event was also attended by the film’s award-winning cast, including Piolo Pascual, Baron Geisler and Laurice Guillen.

VS Cinema features an impressive array of 55 Lazy Boy seats, providing guests with comfort and an immersive viewing experience.

The new cinema redefines the moviegoing experience, offering a captivating environment where cinematic storytelling and sports entertainment converge.

Film practitioners who attended were thrilled to witness the launch of the newest theater in the metropolis -- an exciting venue for the filmmaking community, ideal for film screenings, VIP block screenings, production events, press previews, private movie treats for corporate guests and more.

VS Cinema is located at 799 EDSA, Brgy. South Triangle, Quezon City (near MRT GMA-Kamuning station, southbound).