‘Vision: Arcadia’showcases ust alumni’s artful innovations

The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Artelier Association Inc. (USTAAAI) presents the exhibition “Vision: Arcadia,” curated by Janos Delacruz. UST alumni artists from the old College of Architecture and Fine Arts and the current College of Fine Arts and Design breathe new life into this classical ideal, making it relevant to the Philippine context.
The exhibit opens on 9 September at ArtistSpace in the Ayala Museum Annex in Makati City, offering a fresh, distinctly Filipino take on Arcadia and its representation of pastoral peace.
Many of these artists explore themes of ecological balance, sustainability and the importance of preserving natural landscapes amidst the pressures of urbanization and modernization. Their works not only celebrate the natural beauty of the Philippines but also address contemporary issues such as the loss of agricultural land, the displacement of indigenous communities and threats to biodiversity.
Evolving artistic practices and breaking norms
The journey of these UST alumni artists is marked by evolution and adaptation. Over the years, they have expanded their artistic practices, experimenting with new mediums and styles. Some have transitioned from traditional materials, such as wood and metal, to more unconventional ones like optical glass or recycled objects, reflecting their adaptability and response to personal growth and external influences.
DIWATA: KATUTUBO
Fil Delacruz has taken a bold step in redefining traditional art presentation with his latest work—an oil-on-canvas painting measuring 30 x 30 inches, set within a distinctive diamond-shaped frame. Departing from conventional rectangular canvases, this unique approach challenges artistic norms and engages viewers in fresh and unexpected ways. The unusual framing draws the eye, encouraging the audience to interact with the piece from different angles and perspectives.
The painting is a vibrant homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Manobo people, an indigenous ethnic group from southern Mindanao. Delacruz was deeply inspired by their traditions, stories and artistic expressions, which are beautifully reflected in the artwork’s intricate details and dynamic composition. Through his creative reinterpretation of these cultural elements, Delacruz invites viewers to connect with the Manobo’s vibrant legacy, bringing their stories and symbols to a broader audience through his innovative use of form and structure. This piece is not just a visual experience but a celebration of the power of art to transcend boundaries and open new dialogues.
SIERRA MADRE
Paul Balan draws inspiration from his familial heritage, regional upbringing and the mentorship that shaped his early artistic journey. Hailing from Paete, a town renowned for its rich wood-carving tradition, Balan infuses his works with intricate details that reflect his deep connection to his cultural background.
In one of his most striking pieces, Balan portrays a woman symbolizing the Sierra Madre, with a baby in her womb crafted from 18-carat gold, representing the future. This sculpture — a blend of wood, metal, fabric and fiberglass — marks a departure from Balan’s usual artistic medium, requiring him to adapt his techniques and explore new creative possibilities.
Balan explains that this is his first venture into creating art of this nature, and he adjusted his approach to bring this vision to life. The sculpture carries a powerful message: “Plant more trees” and protect the Sierra Madre. It serves as a call to action, raising awareness about the importance of preserving these forests for the future of the environment and the tradition of artistic sculpture in the Philippines. Through this work, Balan emphasizes the critical need to safeguard natural landscapes as a legacy for future generations.
THE POWER WITHIN
Marge Organo draws inspiration from everything around her, but her latest work holds a special place in her heart. “This one, I really like. I got inspired,” she shares. “It’s like the sun. And the sun emits power. So the title is ‘The Power Within.’ Everything that comes from the sun empowers us — to be strong, to be healthy.”
Organo has always been fascinated by glass, driven by a desire to explore the possibilities of glass sculpture. She notes that even the simplest pieces can take around three to four weeks to complete. “For the simplest, ha? But this one is not simple,” she says, referring to her intricate creation known as the “Rib Series.” In this series, Organo meticulously cuts sections within the glass and then attaches them to other glass pieces, creating a complex and dynamic structure that embodies her artistic vision. Through this work, she captures the essence of inner strength and the empowering energy of the sun, bringing her inspiration to life in the luminous, tactile medium of glass.
Richard Buxani finds inspiration in Chinese zodiacs, often creating sculptures that align with the zodiac year. For example, he once crafted a dragon to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Recently, he created a rooster, showcasing his evolving approach to materials and design. While Buxani previously worked primarily with brass, he has now shifted to using pure copper for his latest creations, like this rooster sculpture.
He explains that although copper is a more expensive material, its beauty and durability make it worthwhile, as it can last for hundreds of years. This choice reflects Buxani’s commitment to crafting art that not only resonates with cultural symbolism but also stands the test of time, combining aesthetic appeal with longevity.
KULAY NG PAG-ASA’T PAGBABAGO
Cristina Alsol’s painting, titled “Kulay ng Pag-asa’t Pagbabago” (The Color of Hope and Change), was inspired by the vibrant colors associated with Leni Robredo’s candidacy for president. “It’s about the time during Leni Robredo’s campaign,” Alsol explains. “I was inspired by the colors, which I think are magenta with a pinkish hue.” Moved by Robredo’s message of advocating for good governance, Alsol channeled her inspiration into her artwork, using these colors to symbolize the hope and promise of change that Robredo represented. Through her painting, Alsol captures the spirit of optimism and transformation that defined that pivotal moment in Philippine politics.
ARCADIAN ARTISTIC VISIONS
The Atelier Alumni Association Inc. celebrates this artistic diversity and significant contributions of the UST School of Fine Arts to the Philippine art scene. This showcase captures the essence of Arcadia — a symbolic “place of rustic innocence and simple, quiet pleasure.” Each artwork in the exhibition offers a unique interpretation of serenity and refuge, providing a glimpse into the artists’ personal sanctuaries and inner worlds.
The exhibition also brings together a remarkable collection of works from Master, Contemporary and Emerging Thomasian visual artists, including Fil Delacruz, Richard Buxani, Emman Acasio, Juert Asejo, RV Basco, Janos Delacruz, Elmer Dumlao, Summer de Guia, Anna de Leon, Noli Principe Manalang, Patrick Naval, Milmar Onal, Butch Payawal, David Requilme, Dominic Rubio, Gean Sollestre, Melissa Villaseñor and Meneline Wong, MD. Each artist contributes their unique voice and vision, reflecting the rich legacy and evolving talent nurtured at UST.
Spearheaded by USTAAAI president Marissa Pe Yang and expertly curated by Janos Delacruz, the exhibition honors the past and celebrates the dynamic present and promising future of Thomasian artists. It serves as a testament to the enduring influence of the UST School of Fine Arts, highlighting how these artists continue to shape and inspire the Philippine art landscape with their creativity, innovation, and dedication to their craft.
According to the president of Atelier, upcoming exhibitions will be held at the Manila Clock Tower in October, the Ayala Museum in November and the UST Museum in October, featuring a special exhibit by Richard Buxani.
