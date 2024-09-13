‘Vision: Arcadia' showcases UST alumni’s artful innovations

THE POWER WITHIN

Marge Organo draws inspiration from everything around her, but her latest work holds a special place in her heart. “This one, I really like. I got inspired,” she shares. “It’s like the sun. And the sun emits power. So the title is ‘The Power Within.’ Everything that comes from the sun empowers us — to be strong, to be healthy.”

Organo has always been fascinated by glass, driven by a desire to explore the possibilities of glass sculpture. She notes that even the simplest pieces can take around three to four weeks to complete. “For the simplest, ha? But this one is not simple,” she says, referring to her intricate creation known as the “Rib Series.” In this series, Organo meticulously cuts sections within the glass and then attaches them to other glass pieces, creating a complex and dynamic structure that embodies her artistic vision. Through this work, she captures the essence of inner strength and the empowering energy of the sun, bringing her inspiration to life in the luminous, tactile medium of glass.

Richard Buxani finds inspiration in Chinese zodiacs, often creating sculptures that align with the zodiac year. For example, he once crafted a dragon to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Recently, he created a rooster, showcasing his evolving approach to materials and design. While Buxani previously worked primarily with brass, he has now shifted to using pure copper for his latest creations, like this rooster sculpture.

He explains that although copper is a more expensive material, its beauty and durability make it worthwhile, as it can last for hundreds of years. This choice reflects Buxani’s commitment to crafting art that not only resonates with cultural symbolism but also stands the test of time, combining aesthetic appeal with longevity.

KULAY NG PAG-ASA’T PAGBABAGO

Cristina Alsol’s painting, titled “Kulay ng Pag-asa’t Pagbabago” (The Color of Hope and Change), was inspired by the vibrant colors associated with Leni Robredo’s candidacy for president. “It’s about the time during Leni Robredo’s campaign,” Alsol explains. “I was inspired by the colors, which I think are magenta with a pinkish hue.” Moved by Robredo’s message of advocating for good governance, Alsol channeled her inspiration into her artwork, using these colors to symbolize the hope and promise of change that Robredo represented. Through her painting, Alsol captures the spirit of optimism and transformation that defined that pivotal moment in Philippine politics.