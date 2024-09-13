Undefeated Mexican challenger arriving

Mexican challenger Luis Castillo, who battles Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem for the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight crown on 22 September, is on his way to Manila.

The unbeaten Castillo, who packs a 21-0-1 win-loss-draw record with 13 knockouts, will be accompanied by Eduardo Montiel, Angel Francisco Sandoval and Adriana Penuelas.

Jerusalem, making the first defense of the WBC 105-lb strap he had won last March in Nagoya, has a 22-3-0 mark with 13 knockouts.

The journey to the Philippines is going to be long.

Team Castillo took a Volaris jet from Los Mochis in Sinaloa for Mexico City where the fighter and his handlers will catch a direct flight to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

From Tokyo, they will take a flight to Manila and are expected to touch down at Ninoy Aquino International at 8:55 p.m. of Saturday.

The Jerusalem-Castillo slugfest will be staged by Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.