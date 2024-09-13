The Valeron Tower: Where modern convenience meets elegant living

In the bustling urban landscape of Metro Manila, the pursuit of accessibility and convenience in residential living has never been more vital.

The Valeron Tower, a new condominium project by DMCI Homes in collaboration with Japanese global conglomerate Marubeni Corp., is situated at the strategic intersection of C-5 and P.E. Antonio Street in Pasig City. The Valeron Tower is not just a residence but a gateway to seamless connectivity and sophisticated living.

The Valeron Tower’s location is a game-changer for those who navigate Metro Manila’s busy corridors daily. With direct access to C-5, a major thoroughfare linking Quezon City, Pasig and Taguig, residents can easily traverse the northern and southern parts of the metropolis.

But the convenience doesn’t end with road access. The Valeron Tower is poised to benefit from an upcoming significant addition to the city’s transportation network — the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4).

The MRT-4, a 12.7-kilometer rail line planned by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), will connect Ortigas in Quezon City to Taytay, Rizal. Scheduled to include a station at Tiendesitas, just a stone’s throw from the condo, this new transit line will enhance connectivity further.

The integration with the existing MRT-3 line and the Metro Manila Subway under construction means that future residents will enjoy unprecedented ease of travel throughout the region.