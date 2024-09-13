THE 38TH NEGROS TRADE FAIR: THE BEST OF TRADITION AND INNOVATION

If there is one thing that remains evident, even after 38 years, it is the heart that goes into organizing the annual fair. Even when the world went into lockdown, they shifted to virtual platforms. After the pandemic, the organizers decided to add an Ilonggo word to the name of the event, inspired by the spirit of the artisans who continued to participate in the fairs. “We started with Hidlaw, which means you missed something. The second year, we had Amuma, which means to take care,” explains Negros Trade Fair co-chair Mary Anne Colmenares. “This year, we have Halad, which means offering, to represent what Negros creates to share with others.” To symbolize this is the Slipper Orchid. “It is endemic to the island, and it represents resilience and strength, as it thrives despite climate change,” Colmenares adds. The careful balance needed to cultivate the Slipper Orchid reflects the group’s mission to protect and sustain the natural beauty and cultural legacy of Negros Island.