THE 38TH NEGROS TRADE FAIR: THE BEST OF TRADITION AND INNOVATION

At the root of our collective history are the various customs and traditions that shape who we are as a people. Across the Visayas alone, each place has its own nuances — reflected in its food, crafts and culture — that both set it apart and draw everyone in. The Negrense take pride in what their province has to offer — from rum and piaya to pitaw and batwan — transforming these into national favorites. The highly anticipated “Halad: The 38th Negros Trade Fair,” running from 17 to 22 September at the Activity Center of Glorietta 2 (Palm Drive), is proof that people can’t get enough of all things Negros.
If there is one thing that remains evident, even after 38 years, it is the heart that goes into organizing the annual fair. Even when the world went into lockdown, they shifted to virtual platforms. After the pandemic, the organizers decided to add an Ilonggo word to the name of the event, inspired by the spirit of the artisans who continued to participate in the fairs. “We started with Hidlaw, which means you missed something. The second year, we had Amuma, which means to take care,” explains Negros Trade Fair co-chair Mary Anne Colmenares. “This year, we have Halad, which means offering, to represent what Negros creates to share with others.” To symbolize this is the Slipper Orchid. “It is endemic to the island, and it represents resilience and strength, as it thrives despite climate change,” Colmenares adds. The careful balance needed to cultivate the Slipper Orchid reflects the group’s mission to protect and sustain the natural beauty and cultural legacy of Negros Island.
This year’s fair steps it up with an impressive array of 115 booths, featuring a wide variety of gifts, décor, food, organic products, clothing and accessories. It is also the first time that the Negros Trade Fair has secured the participation of all the LGUs in the province. They will also showcase products entered in the Bulawan Awards, which celebrates excellence in design and craftsmanship among Negrense micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). A special highlight this year is the programs focused on sustainability and community development, fostering entrepreneurship and promoting the use of local resources.
Friends from the press got a sneak peek of what Halad: The 38th Negros Trade Fair has in store during a sumptuous lunch at Grace Park, hosted by Negros Trade Fair chairman Mike Claparols (also the founder of Lakat sneakers), co-chair Mary Ann Colmenares and proud Negrense Margarita Fores. Chefs Patrick Go of Your Local and Don Colmenares of Sauma in Bacolod joined Fores in creating a menu inspired by classic Visayan flavors and ingredients. The spread included Chicken Pudpud bruschetta, Adobong Pitaw, Lechon (roasted with a belly full of lemongrass and a bottle of beer), Chicken Humba and a variety of kakanin. A highlight was the dessert -- ensaimada soaked in Don Papa Rhum Tres Leches, served on a bed of whipped kesong puti. Between courses, guests sampled delicious snacks, ingredients, sweets, as well as shoes, clothes and delicate accessories, all handmade. It was a delightful preview of what can be found at the fair this September.
As the 38th Negros Trade Fair draws near, the organizers see it as a “symbol of our ‘Halad’ -- a heartfelt offering and a lasting promise to preserve the best of Negros Island for generations to come,” says Claparols. With every delicious bite, beautifully woven fabric, handmade bauble and more, Manileños will feel the heart that Negrenses put into their work and the joy they get from sharing it.