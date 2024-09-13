Teves' extradition to push thru — DOJ

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday said the extradition of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Antonio Teves Jr. will push through.

This, as the Department of Justice is bracing for a formal order of Timor-Leste to extradite Teves.

Remulla issued the statement to belie reports that the DOJ will no longer push through with the extradition of Teves.

Apparentlly, Remulla is belying the claim that the Timor-Leste Supreme Court reverse the decision to extradite the former solon.

Remulla said the report is fake news.

The DOJ chief said this month that Teves will be extradited and the DOJ already laid out the plan to fetch Teves from Timor-Leste using the airplane of Philippine Air Force.

Teves is facing murder charges in connection with the slaying of former governor Roel Degamo and nine others.

He is also being pointed as behind the series of killings in the province in 2019.