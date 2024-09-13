TEST OF CHARACTER: Maroons seek to avoid Warriors’ upset ax

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. — NUNS vs FEU-D (jrs)

9:45 a.m. — UPIS vs UE (jrs)

11:30 a.m. — NU vs FEU (w)

1:30 p.m. — UP vs UE (w)

4:30 p.m. — NU vs FEU (m)

6:30 p.m. — UP vs UE (m)

University of the Philippines’ (UP) character will be tested when it shoots for a second straight win and a share of the lead when it faces upset-conscious University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fresh from a huge opening day win over Ateneo de Manila University a week ago, the Fighting Maroons try to bring down the Red Warriors in their 6:30 p.m. clash for their second straight win to join defending champion De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas on top of the standings.

Parading a beefed-up roster led by JD Cagulangan, Francis Lopez, Terrence Fortea and new addition big man Quentin Millora-Brown, UP dominated the Blue Eagles, 77-61, in the season opener flaunting its firepower and inside muscles.

Cagulangan and Lopez took care of the offense with 17 and 14 points, respectively, while Millora-Brown plugged the huge hole created by the departure of former Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf by plucking down 17 boards.

But their mettle will be tested against a hard-fighting Red Warriors squad that is looking to catch a big fish to boost its confidence in the early stretch of the season.

The back-to-back runners-up are favored to get their way over UE, which never lacks the desire and the fighting spirit to win despite the departure of court leader Noy Remogat.

With that, Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde is not taking the Red Warriors lightly as he knows his squad will be tested from start to finish.

“As we progress, we have newcomers, we have rookies that we hope will improve. What is important is improving playing together and to get better as the tournament progresses,” he said.

The Red Warriors are looking to bounce back from a 55-70 beating they suffered at the hands of the Growling Tigers last Sunday.

But UE will need to get more from its bench as Nigerian Precious Momowei and Ethan Galang, the lone bright spot for the squad on the previous outing, will be marked men against UP.

Meanwhile, opening day losers National University and Far Eastern University battle at 4:30 p.m. to barge in the win column.

The Bulldogs suffered a painful 75-78 loss to the Green Archers after reigning MVP Kevin Quiambao nailed the game-winning triple.

NU head coach Jeff Napa will pin his hopes on Jake Figeroa, PJ Palacielo, Steve Nash Enriquez and Jolo Manansala to lead NU’s charge over a rookie-laden Tamaraws side.

FEU’s inexperience showed in its 47-59 loss to Adamson University when it squandered an 11-point lead that spoiled the debut of new mentor former Philippine Basketball Association import Sean Chambers.

“I felt like I’ve been trying to make sure that we keep our mistakes under control because we’re playing with five kids out of high school,” Chambers said.

The young Tamaraws crumbled under pressure when the Falcons made a run.

Chambers, however, expects his team to play better having shaken off the first game jitters.

“And so we knew that life is gonna be a little bit different getting them comfortable to play in this atmosphere. Because we do know Janrey (Pasaol), Veejay (Pre), Adam (Nakai), Jedric (Daa) and Moha (Konateh) are very talented but it was a first game experience for them. And I expect them all to be better for next game,” he said.