Teodoro, Brawner inspect defense facilities in Palawan

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. visited some key naval facilities in Oyster Bay, Palawan to assess ongoing infrastructure developments in the area.

In a statement on Friday, AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said Brawner and Teodoro inspected the improvements made to the facilities which are “critical to enhancing the country’s external defense posture.”

“This facility, along with projects in Balabac, is part of the priority projects instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be fast-tracked in order to bolster the Philippines’ external defense capabilities,” Trinidad said.

These infrastructure projects are strategically developed for the country’s external defense "to protect our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea."

Trinidad said Balabac is also pegged as a “future forward operating base” for the Philippine Air Force, “which will significantly extend the nation’s air defense capabilities.”

“The visit reinforces the Department of National Defense and AFP’s commitment to enhancing the Philippines’ military infrastructure and ensuring the nation’s sovereignty is protected amidst evolving security challenges,” he added.