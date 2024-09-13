Sandro Muhlach rape case nears resolution

The lawyer further said that Muhlach failed to prove his allegations that he was drugged or intoxicated during the alleged rape.

“Sa dokumento po na sinubmit niya sa DoJ ay negative naman po ang drug test niya (The document he submitted to the DoJ shows that he tested negative for drugs),” she revealed.

She also pointed to the call logs between Muhlach and his girlfriend during the time of the alleged abuse, which were communicated via a social media app.

“This means na during the time na nasa kwarto siya, wala pong restraint. ‘Yun po ang gusto namin patunayan,” (This means that during the time he was in the room, there was no restraint. That’s what we want to prove) said Garduque.

According to Garduque, after the respondents filed their joint counter-affidavit, the DoJ panel decided to move the case for resolution, as Muhlach’s camp will no longer file a reply.

Meanwhile, the complainant’s father, former child star Niño Muhlach, who was also present at the DoJ, described his son’s emotions upon encountering his alleged assailants during the hearing.

“Galit, syempre; umiyak siya sa loob (Anger, of course; he was crying inside).” He added that they are hoping for the case to move forward.

***

The “lucky” producer and lead actor of the Pinoy movie Her Locket is looking forward to securing a wide release in theaters before the Metro Manila Film Festival in December this year.

That person is Rebecca Chuaunsu. We say she’s lucky because her movie has been winning awards at international film festivals, most recently at the Sinag Maynila Film Festival. She won Best Actress at the Wu Wei International Film Festival in Taipei this year and at the Festival International du Film Transsaharien de Zagora in Morocco last year.

At Sinag Maynila, Her Locket won eight awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Chuaunsu), Best Supporting Actress (Elora Espano), Best Ensemble Acting, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

These awards are likely encouraging distributors to schedule a nationwide screening soon. Sinag Maynila booked its 2024 entries in a limited number of theaters in Metro Manila. On Wednesday night (11 September), Chuaunsu gave media who hadn’t seen the film during its premiere or the first six days of Sinag Maynila a chance to watch its final screening at Cinema 18 in Gateway 2, Cubao, QC.

Her Locket is a touching and well-crafted film directed by JE (Jose Enriquez) Tiglao, from a script he co-wrote with Mayne Miranda, based on a story conceptualized by Chuaunsu herself.

In real life, Chuaunsu is sometimes called “Dr. Chuaunsu” because she holds a doctorate in Communications from the University of the Philippines, where she also earned her Master’s degree in Theater Arts.

Despite these degrees, she seems hesitant to trust herself with writing scripts for film or stage.

Her Locket tells the story of an elderly Chinese-Filipino woman who suffers from bouts of dementia but mysteriously becomes lucid every time she looks at the pictures in an old locket she found while cleaning her bedroom. That woman, Jewel Ouyang-Nicolas (Chuaunsu), is supported in her old age by her lawyer son (played by stage actor Boo Gabunada), who was born from her marriage to a Filipino husband she defiantly wed while they were in college. However, the husband died under mysterious circumstances, and Jewel raised her son on her earnings as a film actress in the Philippines.

When Jewel is lucid, she recalls how her parents treated her as the less favored child, favoring her older brother instead. This reflects a tradition in some Chinese families of prioritizing sons over daughters. Despite this, Jewel was defiant from a young age. She despised being locked up at home and would sneak out in the middle of the night to go dancing at a disco. She even changed her college course without informing her parents. Eventually, she took a Filipino boyfriend and married him before her parents could arrange her marriage to the son of a potential business partner.

The story primarily revolves around a typical wealthy Chinese-Filipino family, where numerous traditions must be strictly followed, leaving little room for individual rights. For example, a son or daughter cannot be openly gay; if discovered, they are likely to be disowned and disinherited.