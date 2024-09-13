San Miguel, Meralco brace for EASL action

San Miguel and Meralco’s preparations for their respective campaigns in the East Asia Super League (EASL) are now in full swing less than a month before they open the 2024-25 season at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Former National Basketball Association player Quincy Miller arrived in Manila last week and has already joined the Beermen in practice where he will likely team up with either Jordan Adams or Sheldon Mac in helping the team in its return bid in the regional cage league.

The Bolts are doing the same thing following the arrival of Ange Kouame, who will play as a naturalized player and partnered with resident import Allen Durham and DJ Kennedy, who once played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both San Miguel and Meralco will open the doubleheader tip-off on 2 October as they tangle against separate opponents.

The Beermen, champion of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup, play in the 6 p.m. curtain raiser (local time) as they go head-to-head against Korea’s Suwon KT Sonicboom, runner up in the last Korean Basketball League (KBL) finals.

The second game at 8 p.m. will have the Bolts, reigning PBA Philippine Cup title holders, matching up against the Macau Black Bears, the champion of the Macau Basketball League.

San Miguel will be anchored by PBA star June Mar Fajardo, a 10-time champion who has won the Most Valuable Player award eight times.

Fajardo and the Beermen will face off against a KT Sonicboom side that features Heo Hoon, a talented point guard known for his scoring prowess and playmaking ability. Heo averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game last KBL season.

The Meralco Bolts are familiar faces in the EASL, with most of their key players returning for a second season.

Star Chris Newsome was an integral part of the Bolts’ run last season, averaging 16.8 points in four EASL games, including a 27-point effort against the Ryukyu Golden Kings to lead Meralco to its first victory in the league.

The Macau Black Bears are coming off a record season, and are led by point guard Jenning Leung, who has been with the team since January 2018.

EASL Tip-Off 2024 marks the beginning of a season that promises intense competition, with 34 games scheduled across the region, culminating in the EASL Final Four in March 2025.