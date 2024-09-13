Resilience, poise, grit key Creamline dynasty

For many, it’s a dynasty. Some may call it destiny. Others insist it’s a masterclass in dominance. But to keen followers of Creamline, it’s a combination of all three — infused with a winning culture built on cohesion, camaraderie and fierce determination.

That’s what powered the Cool Smashers through a staggering 10 championships in 13 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) finals appearances.

In their latest feat, the Cool Smashers cemented their legacy by achieving a historic grand slam, an achievement that will forever be etched in PVL history.

Their victory in the Invitational 2024 was not just about physical prowess — it was a testament to a mental fortitude that has been sharpened over years of championship battles.

In a winner-take-all match against a tenacious Cignal squad, Creamline found itself trailing 1-2 in sets — a situation where many teams would have crumbled. The Cool Smashers, however, did what they do best — stay composed under pressure.

The pivotal moment came in the fourth set when Creamline’s seemingly comfortable 10-6 lead began to evaporate.

With Cignal edging ahead at 19-18, the Cool Smashers showcased the calm they have cultivated through countless high-stakes matches. It was a display of poise rarely seen in the PVL, and the experience of being on the championship stage 13 times showed.

Key to this turnaround was the leadership of playmaker Kyle Negrito, whose steely determination epitomized Creamline’s collective grit.

Her control of the tempo and her 25-excellent set performance not only helped bring the team back from the brink but also earned her the tournament’s Best Setter and Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

“Coming into this conference, our mindset was to hold on to the advantage of being together for a long time,” Negrito said.

“We respect each other’s roles, and that respect fuels our performance.”

The Cool Smashers’ victory wasn’t just about strategy — it was about each player stepping up when it mattered most. Erica Staunton, a once-middling import who has since blossomed into a powerhouse, was key in sealing the fourth frame.

After Cignal tied the score at 22, Staunton’s two clutch plays — a block on Ces Molina and a thunderous kill — catapulted Creamline to set point amid the deafening cheers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Though Cignal pushed back, extending the set and rekindling its own hopes of clinching a breakthrough championship, Creamline’s trademark composure held firm. Staunton delivered once again, and with the help of Jema Galanza and Risa Sato, the Cool Smashers fended off a late Cignal surge, forcing a deciding fifth set.

And in a stretch where every point was magnified, Staunton and Bernadeth Pons carried the Cool Smashers on their backs, surging to a 7-4 lead.

Though Cignal kept the match tight with a three-point run, Staunton once again came through, delivering sharp-angled spikes that were too powerful to stop.