Raise capital with few taps via Maya

The dream of owning a business or launching an online store can turn into reality with a few taps through the Personal Loan product of Maya, the top digital bank in the Philippines.

Currently in early access and available to select users, Maya Personal Loan offers up to P250,000 with flexible repayment terms of up to 24 months and an incredibly low add-on rate of just 0.77 percent per month.

Whether you’re planning to launch a n ew business, invest in essential equipment, or enhance your skills through a course, this loan gives you the capital you need to thrive.

Borrow without hassle

Applying for your Maya Personal Loan is simple and stress-free! All you need is your upgraded Maya account to get started — no additional paperwork, collateral, or guarantor is required. Once approved, the funds are transferred directly to your Maya Wallet, giving you instant access to the money you need.

Say goodbye to long approval processes and hello to a streamlined, hassle-free experience. Here’s how to get started:

•Open your Maya app, go to the Loans tab, and start the application process by tapping ‘Apply now’;

•Enter your desired loan amount, complete the application process, and wait for feedback on your eligibility;

•Choose your loan offer and tap ‘Accept’ if you’re happy with the terms; and

•Enter a One-Time Pin (OTP) to authorize the loan disbursement.

Breeze through managin g a loan

Settle dues directly from Maya Wallet, which also helps a user maintain a good credit score. Plus, Maya’s top-notch security ensures funds are safe, so the focus will be on growing a side hustle with peace of mind.

Keep using Maya for transactions to stay on track and become eligible for more loan opportunities.

For more information, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph, and stay connected by following @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.