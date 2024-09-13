Quiboloy remains at Camp Crame, co-accused to Pasig Jail — PNP

The Philippine National Police on Friday said the four co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy in his qualified human trafficking case will be transferred to the Pasig City Jail.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, said Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 ruled the custody transfer for Quiboloy's co-accused, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemane.

While the embattled pastor will remain at the PNP custodial facility in Camp Crame.

“The court has already issued a commitment order. However, Pastor Quiboloy—pending resolution to their motion to be checked by the medical doctors to be provided by the government—he will be temporarily left in the custodial center,” Fajardo told reporters.

The five KOJC members attended the arraignment with Quezon City Regional Trial Court via video conference at the PNP’s custodial center.

Quiboloy pleads not guilty to a child abuse case.

Fajardo said the Quezon City Judge scheduled the pre-conference and pre-markings of evidence on 25 September, followed by a pre-trial proper on 17 October.

She said the court denied Quiboloy’s motion to be transferred to the Armed Forces of the Philippines custody.

“The motions and manifestations that were entered by the lawyers of the accused were heard particularly, their transfer from the custodial facility to AFP,” she said.

“Since AFP also submitted a formal reply objecting to their motion to transfer from AFP and PNP. So it was denied by the court,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fajardo said the Quezon City RTC will be informed of the custody rulings of the Pasig RTC on Quiboloy’s four co-accused.

“We will wait for the court order of Quezon City (RTC). Remember, there was a prior commitment order of the accused in Quezon City so we are just assuming that the state prosecutor will also inform the court, particularly the RTC 106 of QC that RTC 159 already issued a commitment order against Quiboloy’s four co-accused to be transferred in Pasig City,” Fajardo explained.

“And then, Quiboloy will remain in the PNP custodial facility pending resolution of their motion—for purposes of their camp’s request for Quiboloy's hospital arrest,” she added.

Fajardo said the transfer of custody may start today “unless there will be a subsequent order to be issued by Pasig RTC.”

She noted that Quiboloy’s camp also filed a motion to transfer the KOJC leader and Ingrid Canada to the Veterans Memorial Center in Davao.

“Because accordingly, they have existing medical conditions and they are having a hard time in the custodial facility, and the judge decided to require PNP to let government doctors check the medical conditions of the accused,” Fajardo said.

The PNP, she noted, will surely comply with the court’s order to subject Quiboloy to medical assessment.

Fajardo stressed that Quiboloy is regularly being checked by his personal physician aside from his spiritual advisor inside the police custodial center.

“And the custodial itself has a dedicated nurse who oversees—not only him—but the available services of the nurses there for all the detainees. So they have regular check-ups, particularly those with existing medical conditions,” she said.