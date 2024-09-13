Quiboloy, 4 co-accused 'not guilty' — Atty. Torreon

Embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and his four co-accused pleaded “not guilty to qualified human trafficking charges” before a Pasig City court on Friday.

Quiboloy's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, had confirmed the plea in a short ambush interview with reporters outside the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 after the arraignment of the accused.

“Not guilty. Wala siyang kasalanan eh, 'yun lang (He is innocent, that's all),” Torreon said.

Torreon declined to provide other details noting that the case is already with the court.

“Wala kaming statement kasi ang kaso nasa korte na (We don't have a statement because the case is already with the court),” he told reporters.

The Philippine National Police brought Quiboloy and his co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemane at the Pasg RTC 159 for their first arrangement on qualified trafficking charges.

The next hearing of their cases is scheduled by October.

Quiboloy and the four other KOJC members are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame—where dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is kept in custody.