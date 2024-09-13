Prime ear care at your neighborhood

Manila Hearing Aid, the pioneering leader in Philippine hearing care, is unveiling its latest innovation: the Premier Audiometry Mobile Van, a mobile clinic equipped with state-of-the-art hearing-care technology, a patient-centric design, and a refreshed aesthetic.

Manila Hearing Aid has consistently upheld its vision of being the leading and pioneering provider of heartfelt hearing care in the country.

Dr. Liza Abaño-Robles, president of Manila Hearing Aid: “Our hearing is just as essential as all our other senses. At Manila Hearing Aid, we aim to reach those who lack access to basic hearing care facilities. This mission is the very reason for our existence and perseverance today.”

For over three decades, Manila Hearing Aid has provided medical missions and personalized hearing care through mobile clinics, serving numerous schools, patients, local governments and underserved communities throughout the country.

Manila Hearing Aid’s advanced mobile clinic is designed to provide the same quality services and patient care found in their clinics, making high-quality hearing assessments more accessible.

The mobile clinic is equipped with audiometric technology capable of conducting comprehensive diagnostic tests, such as pure-tone audiometry, speech audiometry and tympanometry.

These advanced features enable thorough assessments of hearing health, far exceeding the basic screening capabilities of earlier models.

The mobile hearing tests are enhanced with a sound-isolated audio booth and an ergonomic interior design, ensuring maximum comfort for both practitioners and patients. This is crucial, as the van can accommodate approximately 150 patients per day in 12 hours.

In addition to serving those with hearing impairments, the Premier Audiometry Mobile Van is available to be rented for personalized check ups for organizations and health fairs, providing flexible scheduling for hearing health assessments.

This expansion allows Manila Hearing Aid to reach corporate workers and others needing hearing evaluations.

The launch of the Premier Audiometry Mobile Van marks another milestone in Manila Hearing Aid’s decade-long devotion to social responsibility, such as its free hearing test missions in collaboration with various local governments and its dedication to making hearing care accessible to all.