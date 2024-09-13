Powered by magnesium

Just when you think you know it all, well, you might not. We all understand that vitamins and minerals are essential for good health. While they all seem important, there appears to be, in my opinion, a hierarchy among them. Yes, they all work in synergy, which is a given. But when you take a closer look at the mineral magnesium, you might start to worry if you don’t have enough of it.

Give me more

Magnesium is involved in virtually every major biochemical process within the cells and is a cofactor in over 300 enzyme systems. Here’s a closer look at its functions:

• DNA and RNA stability

• Glucose regulation

• Bone development

• Energy storage and transfer

• Metabolism

• Neuromuscular function

• Lipid and protein metabolism

• Blood pressure regulation

When your magnesium levels are within normal range, you will enjoy these benefits:

• Lower risk of heart disease

• Improved blood pressure

• Reduced symptoms of depression

• Less migraine attacks

• Better sleep

• Better blood sugar levels