Powered by magnesium

Just when you think you know it all, well, you might not. We all understand that vitamins and minerals are essential for good health. While they all seem important, there appears to be, in my opinion, a hierarchy among them. Yes, they all work in synergy, which is a given. But when you take a closer look at the mineral magnesium, you might start to worry if you don’t have enough of it.
Give me more
Magnesium is involved in virtually every major biochemical process within the cells and is a cofactor in over 300 enzyme systems. Here’s a closer look at its functions:
• DNA and RNA stability
• Glucose regulation
• Bone development
• Energy storage and transfer
• Metabolism
• Neuromuscular function
• Lipid and protein metabolism
• Blood pressure regulation
When your magnesium levels are within normal range, you will enjoy these benefits:
• Lower risk of heart disease
• Improved blood pressure
• Reduced symptoms of depression
• Less migraine attacks
• Better sleep
• Better blood sugar levels
Natural sources
Here is your checklist: take a supplement of 600 mg of magnesium glycinate, gluconate, or citrate. The good news is that there are more natural ways to source it
• Pumpkin seeds
• Flaxseeds
• Black beans
• Spinach
• Dark chocolate
• Salmon
• Tofu
• Avocado
• Almonds, cashews
Note: Consult your doctor if you are on any kind of medication, such as antibiotics or maintenance meds. Magnesium may interfere with their absorption.
Health regimen
Have a magnesium foot soak. It is a safe and effective way to deliver magnesium into the body.
