Pinoy merienda in Hague

The Philippines in Netherlands proudly showcased the country’s food products, vibrant national costumes and unique traditional dance at the recent Embassy Festival in The Hague.

The Philippine Pavilion drew massive crowds who enjoyed authentic Filipino dessert and refreshments, (halo-halo and taho, among others) brought by Eindhoven-based Filipino restaurant Kabayan Dreamfloat, The Hague-based Filipino importer and distributor company Manila Trading and Aling Alyssa products.

Representing the Philippines alongside 50 other countries during the festival’s cultural parade was Philippine Ambassador to the Netherlands Eduardo Malaya, who donned barong tagalog, and his entourage either clad in traditional Igorot costume and Maria Clara dresses.

The folk dance “habanera de jovencita” was also performed by members of the United Filipino-Dutch Association at the Festival’s Motion Stage, which showcased through dance the country’s rich history and diverse cultural influences.

The Embassy Festival is organized in close cooperation with the municipality of The Hague and the city’s foreign embassies.

The festival started from five embassies in 2012 and has grown over the years to cater to thousands of visitors exploring various cultures, cuisines, performances and products from all over the world.