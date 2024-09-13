Philippine Embassy in Pakistan warns against illegal recruitment schemes

The Embassy of the Philippines in Islamabad has issued a strong advisory urging Filipino nationals in Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan to be vigilant against fraudulent job offers, particularly those involving employment opportunities in Poland or other countries. The Embassy warns that illegal recruiters are luring individuals with promises of jobs abroad for hefty fees, often exceeding €2,500, without proper documentation or verification from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Manila.

Filipinos are advised to exercise caution and ensure that any overseas employment offers are processed through legitimate government channels. Engaging with unauthorized agencies not only puts individuals at risk of exploitation but also subjects them to severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for participating in illegal recruitment schemes.

The Embassy stresses that these offers are not endorsed by the Philippine government and calls on the Filipino community to protect themselves by verifying all job opportunities through the DMW and the Embassy.

The Embassy's message is a heartfelt reminder to all our fellow Filipinos abroad: your safety and well-being come first. We urge you to protect yourselves by making sure any job offers you receive are verified and processed through the right channels. Don't take unnecessary risks—follow the proper legal steps to ensure your security and peace of mind while working overseas.