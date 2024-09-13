Petecio sets sights on major tourneys

Nesthy Petecio will try her best to pick the tournaments she will join in to preserve her body for major events like the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Games and the Olympics.

The 32-year-old Petecio admitted that she’s no longer getting any younger so she will shy away from minor events that will only put heavy mileage on her body.

Petecio is among the Filipino athletes who emerged with additional cash reward from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. at the Waterside Resto Bar inside Solaire Resort on Friday.

Together with fellow boxer Aira Villegas, Petecio took home P2 million for clinching the bronze medal in the women’s 57-kilogram event of the Paris Summer Games.

“They told me I should focus on major competitions like the SEA Games, Asian Games and the LA Olympics since I am not the same since I was in my 20s,” Petecio said.

“I want to focus on major tournaments because I don’t want to feel fatigued. My coaches and ABAP (Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines) are still trying to figure out the best training for me.”

After the euphoria of the Olympics, Petecio flew to her province in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur to share her victory with her family. Now, she is on a break while praying hard that the International Olympic Committee will not scratch boxing from the list of sports in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

If that happens, Petecio said she will definitely shoot for another medal.

“I’m excited for the next Olympics and I hope boxing stays,” Petecio said.

“Thank you to everybody who supported us and also to those who gave their pledges. It means a lot to the athletes.”

“I hope you continue to support us athletes in our future competitions.”