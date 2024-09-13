PDEA seizes suspected shabu

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Anti-narcotics operatives arrested four drug peddlers, including an active police officer and seized about two kilos of shabu worth P13.6 million during a buy-bust operation in Jolo, Sulu province’s capital town.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM-PDEA) director Gil Cesario Castro said the buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay San Raymundo on Thursday.

Arrested during the buy-bust operations were Police Staff Sergeant (P/SSg) Moh Radja P. Ismula, an active Police Non-Commissioned Officer; Andam M. Alidjam alias Dan; Midarmi S. Alidjam and Rahsi Jallaw.

Recovered from their possession were two heat-sealed transparent plastic bags containing shabu, weighing about 2,000 grams worth P13.6 million, buy-bust money, two mobile phones, identification cards, bank receipts and a red XRM motorcycle.

According to Castro, the operation was conducted by PDEA agents of Patikul Municipal Police Station in coordination with other police and military authorities in Sulu.

“I commend all the operating units that have successfully prevented the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Sulu that could destroy the lives of many people,” Castro said.

The suspects are now temporarily detained at the Patikul Municipal Police Station in Sulu while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.