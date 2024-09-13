PBBM’s birthday wish: Agri sector development

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wishes to improve the country’s agriculture sector to provide a better life for Filipino farmers.

Marcos bared his birthday wish on the sidelines of the launch of the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program (APP) in Guimba, Nueva Ecija on Friday.

The President said he hoped that every Filipino farmer could feel the benefits of the programs being pushed by the Department of Agriculture (DA), with the help of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and other financing institutions in the country.

“The whole system of agriculture, my birthday wish is — let’s build an agricultural system so that the agricultural sector will run well, so that the lives of every farmer, their family, and every Filipino will be better,” Marcos told reporters.

Marcos, who had served as DA chief early in his administration, pushed for making farming more bankable to attract more and bigger investments, and nurture a new generation of farmers by uplifting their condition.

His primary goal is to ensure national food security and sustainability in the country.

On his 67th birthday yesterday, Marcos touted the local farmers’ diligence and honored their perseverance and sacrifices.

“You are the ones who provide for our country. Our abundance comes from you. The food security of our country lies in your hands,” he said.

“It is only fitting that we commemorate and recognize your heroism and pay tribute to your unparalleled excellence and diligence,” he added.

The government launched the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program to assist rice farmer-members of agricultural cooperatives across 1.2 million hectares nationwide.

The program aims to increase local farmers’ productivity and income by providing low-cost credit, financial assistance, and a ready market for their harvests.

During the dry cropping season for 2024-2025, the government aims to offer credit facilities to rice farmers and cooperatives covering 50,000 hectares, starting with established cooperatives under the National Irrigation Administration in the Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation System, Magat River Integrated Irrigation System and NIA systems serving the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The DA and the DBP have secured the initial P3-billion funding to provide a combination of low-interest loans and subsistence allowances for farmers. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the APP program is aligned with the Marcos administration’s goal to make farming more bankable and attract more agricultural investors.

“We will provide our farmers with the financial resources needed to pursue their vocation,” he said.

Laurel added the initiative is designed to address critical challenges faced by farmers such as access to financing, rising cost of inputs, and market instability.

Marcos said his administration would continue to work hard to promote farmers’ rights and welfare.