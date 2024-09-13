Over 1M informal sector workers assisted by DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that it has assisted over one million informal sector workers with livelihood assistance and emergency deployment.

Latest data from its Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns, a total of 1,062,499 informal sector workers have benefitted from its Kabuhayan Program, receiving over P6.3 million grants.

Under the Kabuhayan Program component, DOLE provides grant assistance for the start-up, enhancement, or restoration of lost livelihood for disadvantaged (vulnerable, marginalized, displaced) individuals or groups in the informal sector.

A total of 36,846 workers, primarily from vulnerable groups such as the underemployed, parents of child laborers, and marginalized farmers and fisherfolk, received DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) assistance worth P707,187,360.

Of these beneficiaries, 27,128 established new livelihood projects, while 9,065 expanded their existing ones. Additionally, 653 were assisted in restoring their livelihood through DILP.

At least 10,493 workers or 28.48 percent of the beneficiaries assisted under the livelihood program, are from the country's fourth to sixth income class municipalities.

Also under DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) is DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program, which provides temporary work to disadvantaged workers for 10 to 90 days, depending on the nature of assigned community work.

Beneficiaries receive wages based on the highest prevailing minimum wage in the region.

From April to June 2024, some 1,025,653 workers were hired under said cash-for-work program amounting to P5,652,212,238 in wages.

Citing the same report, the Bicol Region has the highest number of assisted workers with 141,443 beneficiaries, followed by Calabarzon with 83,665 and Central Luzon with 83,163.

Aside from maintenance and roadside clearing of public facilities and infrastructures, worker-beneficiaries also engaged in community vegetable gardening under the Project LAWA at BINHI, setting-up and maintenance of Kadiwa sites, beautification of public roads, dredging of canals, tree planting, and coastal clean-up.

A total of 326,191 workers or 31 percent of the beneficiaries hired under the TUPAD, are from the fourth to sixth income class municipalities.

In 2023, DOLE enhanced the DILEEP guidelines to simplify the application process, expand eligibility criteria to include more disadvantaged workers from both formal and informal sectors, and broaden the scope of provided assistance.

DOLE regional offices implement the Kabuhayan and TUPAD components of DILEEP, adhering to Commission on Audit standards and other relevant guidelines.