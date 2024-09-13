Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Manila Silver Star Show’ supports Fund 4 Good

Filipino-American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is set to grace Philippine shores with her much-anticipated “Manila Silver Star Show.” As part of her ongoing Guts world tour, the concert will take place on 5 October at the Philippine Arena, promising an unforgettable experience for her fans and a meaningful contribution to a worthy cause.

The concert, promoted by Live Nation Philippines, is expected to draw massive crowds. All tickets are sold as Silver Star Tickets, priced at an affordable P1,500, inclusive of taxes. In line with Rodrigo’s commitment to social causes, all net proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Olivia’s Fund 4 Good initiative.

Ticket sales will officially begin on 14 September at 10 a.m. via the Live Nation Philippines website. Fans can redeem their tickets at any SM Tickets outlet from 28 September until the day before the concert.

For those who prefer to purchase over the counter, tickets will be available starting 29 September at noon. To ensure a smooth redemption process, Live Nation Philippines emphasizes that the person named on the ticket claim voucher must redeem the tickets in person, with valid identification required. A maximum of four tickets can be purchased at a time, and seat locations will only be revealed upon in-person redemption.

One notable aspect of the Silver Star Tickets is that ticket sections will be assigned to fans at random. This includes all seating areas in the Philippine Arena, ranging from limited-view seats to lower- and upper-level seating, as well as the floor area.

Guidelines

Live Nation Philippines has set guidelines to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. Seated sections are open to individuals over the age of five, while standing sections are reserved for those over the age of 10. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian in the same section, with a maximum ratio of four minors to one adult for seated areas and two minors to one adult for standing sections. Young fans without a guardian may still attend, provided they secure a waiver prior to entry.

Guardians present at the event are responsible for the safety of the minors in their care. Pregnant women and individuals with medical conditions are advised to remain in seated sections for safety reasons, and Live Nation Philippines will assist individuals with disabilities by relocating them to appropriate sections if necessary.

Fund 4 Good

Beyond her music, Rodrigo is making a significant impact through her philanthropic efforts. The Manila Silver Star Show is more than just a concert; it is part of her broader initiative called Fund 4 Good. Launched alongside her Guts world tour, this global initiative is dedicated to creating an equitable and just future for women and girls.

Fund 4 Good supports community-based nonprofits that champion girls’ education, reproductive rights and efforts to prevent gender-based violence. During the European leg of her Guts tour, Olivia is collaborating with Women Against Violence Europe (WAVE), an organization with over 160 member groups across 46 countries. WAVE’s mission is to empower women and their children to live free from violence, providing specialized support, prevention services and resources for survivors.

This commitment to activism reflects Olivia’s passion for using her platform to address pressing social issues. By directing all net proceeds from her Manila concert to Fund 4 Good, Olivia ensures that her influence extends beyond her music, helping to empower young women and girls worldwide.

As anticipation builds, Olivia Rodrigo’s Manila concert promises to celebrate music, empowerment and the collective effort to build a brighter future for women and girls everywhere. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event -- mark your calendars, grab your tickets and get ready to experience Olivia Rodrigo live at the Philippine Arena on 5 October.